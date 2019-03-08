Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:06 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 16 September 2019

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Large crowds cheered on another glittering carnival parade at Axminster on Saturday (September 14).

The procession of illuminated floats and colourful walking entries included the town's Karizma Majorettes, local firefighters, the royal party and civic VIPs

The trophy for best in parade went to Brunel's Workshop entered by Sidvale Carnival Club.

Other cup winners were:

Best walking entry - Wind in the Willows, Bubble CC; best drama club entry - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre; best costumes - Ilminster Majorettes; best music - Sunshine After the Rain, South Brent CC.

Class winners were:

Fancy dress:

Individual junior - 1 Princess Beauty, Jiggler Mimi Junior CC, 2 Creatures of the Deep, Jiggle Junior CC, 3 Masquerade, Minitizzys CC.

Individual adult - 1 The Amazing Mr Toad, Bubbles CC, 2 Spangles the Jester, N Quick.

Pairs - 1 Fire and Ice, Keeper of the Crystals, Tizzys CC.

Decorated hand cart - 1 Wind in the Willows, Bubbles CC, 2 Potty Plants, Phil Armour CC, 3 Pirates on Parade, Exeter Pirates Day RNLI.

Walking group - 1 Devon Super Team, P Lugg, 2 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre.

Mini floats - 1 Carousel, Sunshine Stars CC, 2 Ghouls Graveyard, Generations CC.

Visiting royalty:

East Devon circuit - 1 Sweet Delights, Ottery CC, 2 Sheep on the run, Honiton Carnival.

Open - 1 The Showman, Paignton Festival.

Floats:

Open, 30ft and under - 1 It is What it Is, Ipplepen CC, 2 Spooktacular, Budleigh Salterton CC, 3 Rabbits Day Out, Leprechauns CC.

Open, youth - 1 Washed Up, Rubalo J CC, 2 Scarecrows, Next Generation, 3 Sunshine after the Rain, South Brent CC.

Local - 1 Cuthbert, A and A CC, 2 Lions Santa Float, Axminster Lions Club, 3 Jungle Rock, Axminster Little Acorns.

Open - 1 Brunel's Workshop, Sidvale CC, 2 Kemet, Otters CC, 3 Axminster Tools and Machinery.

Humorous - 1 Vengabus on Tour, Honiton YFC, 2 What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters CC.

