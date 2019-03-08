Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade
PUBLISHED: 10:06 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 16 September 2019
chris carson
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife
Large crowds cheered on another glittering carnival parade at Axminster on Saturday (September 14).
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0297. Picture: Terry Ife
The procession of illuminated floats and colourful walking entries included the town's Karizma Majorettes, local firefighters, the royal party and civic VIPs
The trophy for best in parade went to Brunel's Workshop entered by Sidvale Carnival Club.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0289. Picture: Terry Ife
Other cup winners were:
Best walking entry - Wind in the Willows, Bubble CC; best drama club entry - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre; best costumes - Ilminster Majorettes; best music - Sunshine After the Rain, South Brent CC.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0293. Picture: Terry Ife
Class winners were:
Fancy dress:
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife
Individual junior - 1 Princess Beauty, Jiggler Mimi Junior CC, 2 Creatures of the Deep, Jiggle Junior CC, 3 Masquerade, Minitizzys CC.
Individual adult - 1 The Amazing Mr Toad, Bubbles CC, 2 Spangles the Jester, N Quick.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0280. Picture: Terry Ife
Pairs - 1 Fire and Ice, Keeper of the Crystals, Tizzys CC.
Decorated hand cart - 1 Wind in the Willows, Bubbles CC, 2 Potty Plants, Phil Armour CC, 3 Pirates on Parade, Exeter Pirates Day RNLI.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0275. Picture: Terry Ife
Walking group - 1 Devon Super Team, P Lugg, 2 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre.
Mini floats - 1 Carousel, Sunshine Stars CC, 2 Ghouls Graveyard, Generations CC.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0274. Picture: Terry Ife
Visiting royalty:
East Devon circuit - 1 Sweet Delights, Ottery CC, 2 Sheep on the run, Honiton Carnival.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0268. Picture: Terry Ife
Open - 1 The Showman, Paignton Festival.
Floats:
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0266. Picture: Terry Ife
Open, 30ft and under - 1 It is What it Is, Ipplepen CC, 2 Spooktacular, Budleigh Salterton CC, 3 Rabbits Day Out, Leprechauns CC.
Open, youth - 1 Washed Up, Rubalo J CC, 2 Scarecrows, Next Generation, 3 Sunshine after the Rain, South Brent CC.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0265. Picture: Terry Ife
Local - 1 Cuthbert, A and A CC, 2 Lions Santa Float, Axminster Lions Club, 3 Jungle Rock, Axminster Little Acorns.
Open - 1 Brunel's Workshop, Sidvale CC, 2 Kemet, Otters CC, 3 Axminster Tools and Machinery.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0264. Picture: Terry Ife
Humorous - 1 Vengabus on Tour, Honiton YFC, 2 What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters CC.
Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0257. Picture: Terry Ife
