Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival.

Large crowds cheered on another glittering carnival parade at Axminster on Saturday (September 14).

Axminster Carnival.

The procession of illuminated floats and colourful walking entries included the town's Karizma Majorettes, local firefighters, the royal party and civic VIPs

The trophy for best in parade went to Brunel's Workshop entered by Sidvale Carnival Club.

Axminster Carnival.

Other cup winners were:

Best walking entry - Wind in the Willows, Bubble CC; best drama club entry - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre; best costumes - Ilminster Majorettes; best music - Sunshine After the Rain, South Brent CC.

Axminster Carnival.

Class winners were:

Fancy dress:

Axminster Carnival.

Individual junior - 1 Princess Beauty, Jiggler Mimi Junior CC, 2 Creatures of the Deep, Jiggle Junior CC, 3 Masquerade, Minitizzys CC.

Individual adult - 1 The Amazing Mr Toad, Bubbles CC, 2 Spangles the Jester, N Quick.

Axminster Carnival.

Pairs - 1 Fire and Ice, Keeper of the Crystals, Tizzys CC.

Decorated hand cart - 1 Wind in the Willows, Bubbles CC, 2 Potty Plants, Phil Armour CC, 3 Pirates on Parade, Exeter Pirates Day RNLI.

Axminster Carnival.

Walking group - 1 Devon Super Team, P Lugg, 2 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Ax Musical Theatre.

Mini floats - 1 Carousel, Sunshine Stars CC, 2 Ghouls Graveyard, Generations CC.

Axminster Carnival.

Visiting royalty:

East Devon circuit - 1 Sweet Delights, Ottery CC, 2 Sheep on the run, Honiton Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Open - 1 The Showman, Paignton Festival.

Floats:

Axminster Carnival.

Open, 30ft and under - 1 It is What it Is, Ipplepen CC, 2 Spooktacular, Budleigh Salterton CC, 3 Rabbits Day Out, Leprechauns CC.

Open, youth - 1 Washed Up, Rubalo J CC, 2 Scarecrows, Next Generation, 3 Sunshine after the Rain, South Brent CC.

Axminster Carnival.

Local - 1 Cuthbert, A and A CC, 2 Lions Santa Float, Axminster Lions Club, 3 Jungle Rock, Axminster Little Acorns.

Open - 1 Brunel's Workshop, Sidvale CC, 2 Kemet, Otters CC, 3 Axminster Tools and Machinery.

Axminster Carnival.

Humorous - 1 Vengabus on Tour, Honiton YFC, 2 What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters CC.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.

Axminster Carnival.