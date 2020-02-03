Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

Colyton Butchers. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Colyton butchers says it will put all of its efforts into increasing its score following a damning hygiene report.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colyton Butchers, in Market Place, said systems are now in place to create the 'necessary procedures' officers are looking for after the poor result.

The business, which describes itself as 'passionate' and boasts 'years of experience' was slapped with a 'zero' hygiene rating by environmental health bosses at East Devon District Council (EDDC), following an inspection in December last year.

An inspector's report said its walk-in chiller was 'extremely dirty' and contained 'dirty containers, blood and meat debris'.

Carcasses were found lying on meat boxes and more than half-a-dozen pieces of equipment inspected were dirty.

The inspector said they did not see a cleaning schedule for equipment.

A spokesman for Colyton Butchers said he was 'very disappointed' with the score.

He said: "Unfortunately, these inspections are on a completely ad-hoc basis and at the time of this visit we were in the middle of pre-Christmas rush, and a huge delivery, our biggest of the year had just arrived.

"We have been working closely with the officer and have since been revisited and rescored.

"We will continue to give all our efforts into increasing our score further in line with the four (good) rating of our Lyme Regis premises."

Andrew Ennis, EDDC's service lead for environmental health, said improvements at Colyton Butchers are already apparent, as its score has been increased to 'one'.

He said: "I can see that under the current ownership hygiene standards had been allowed to slip in terms of routine cleaning and stock rotation in particular but I have been informed that the manager is now planning to become the owner himself and to rebrand the business.

"He has taken take personal control of all of the outstanding issues including implementing a comprehensive cleaning schedule and is taking personal responsibility for stock rotation.

"I am pleased to report that he appears to be keen to work with the environmental health team and is passionate about turning things around to achieve the highest possible hygiene rating in the near future."

The spokesman for Colyton Butchers said the business 'fully appreciates the continued support' of its customers.

He said: "We hope to continue to see them all in the future.

"The rating is no reflection on the quality of the products we produce and will continue to produce in the future."