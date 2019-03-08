Axminster play areas to get £157,000 improvements

Detailed plans for major improvements to play areas in Axminster have been unveiled.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is to spend £157,000 on new equipment for children at Foxhill and Loretto Road.

The Foxhill play area scheme will cost £120,000, of which EDDC is providing £105,000 from its own budgets. The remaining £15,000 is Section 106 money, which comes from developers who have built new homes in Axminster.

The £37,000 for Loretto Road is all Section 106 money, prioritised for the scheme by Axminster Town Council.

EDDC has talked with children and young people to help understand what activities they would like to see in the play areas.

The most popular requests were sent to a number of play equipment suppliers, who competed to provide the best designs across the sites.

After seeing which designs best provided what the children and young people wanted, Kompan were appointed to manufacture and construct the new play areas.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon's environment spokesman, said: "Both play areas desperately needed renewing, which is why we allocated £157,000 to them. The new designs look very exciting. Thanks to all the local children and young people who took part in the consultation.

"This process is essential in helping us ensure we provide what the children want. The children will play on the equipment when it's installed and will be able to say that they helped design the play areas they're having fun on."

Axminster town ward member Andrew Moulding, said: "I am extremely pleased that East Devon District Council has been able to involve local children in the selection of equipment for play areas in Foxhill and Loretto Road.

"I am sure that these brilliantly designed play areas will be well received by young people of all ages."

Axminster town ward member Ian Hall said: "I am over the moon that all corners of Axminster will now have fantastic play facilities that will be appreciated and used by the wonderful young people of our community."

Axminster town ward member, Cllr Sarah Jackson, said: "I look forward to seeing these parks completed and hope that the families in the surrounding areas get maximum enjoyment out of these precious outside play areas."

The play area improvements should be completed by the end of the year.