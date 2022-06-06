A35 near Axminster benefits from recent spruce up

The A35, between Axminster and Dorset, has been spruced up allowing better visibility for drivers.

The maintenance, carried out by Highways England includes new white lining, sign cleaning and the removal of any sign obstructions along the route, including vegetation clearance along the verges, to ensure drivers have full visibility when needed.

Highways England company, responsible for England's motorways and major A roads, has increased its investment this year to £350,000 to carry out various pieces of work along the route between Axminster and Bere Regis to improve safety for motorists.

Mark Fox, National Highways’ Interim South West Regional Director, said: “We are working through two route safety studies covering 39 miles of the A35 - Honiton to Charmouth roundabout and Charmouth roundabout to Yellowham Hill. Within the studies, a number of measures are being identified and these will be delivered no later than 2024/25.

“In the meantime, we have implemented an extensive programme of enhanced maintenance that will help to provide safer and smoother, improved journeys along the A35.

“We have also delivered a number of recent schemes with Devon County Council and Dorset Council, and our police partners, we will continue to address evidenced safety concerns.”



