Fire breaks out at Dunkeswell Industrial Estate

Archant

A fire broke out in a building next to Dunkeswell Airfield in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 6).

At shortly before 6am, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service reported that firefighters were at Dunkeswell Industrial Estate, next to the airfield.

A fire had broken out in a commercial building with an asbestos roof.

One fire engine from Cullompton and two from Honiton were mobilised initially, along with an aerial ladder platform from Taunton.

In a statement, the service said: “Upon arrival crews confirmed smoke and flames issuing and requested a further three fire engines and a water carrier which were mobilised to the incident.

“Crews confirmed one commercial building measuring approx 8m x 20m to be well alight involving an asbestos roof, the fire was sectorised into sectors one and three.

“In sector three crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and cutting gear to access the electrical isolation point.

“Within sector one crews used two ground monitors.”