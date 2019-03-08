Advanced search

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

PUBLISHED: 07:28 20 September 2019

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Archant

Eight pumping appliances were sent to tackle a machinery fire at an industrial building near Yarcombe and Crawley on Thursday night (September 19).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a fire at just before 11pm and sent out three appliances from Chard and Honiton, and an aerial ladder platform from Taunton.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed there was a fire in processing machinery of a commercial property and requested the attendance of another fire appliance from Axminster, along with a water carrier and incident support unit from Yeovil.

Crews got to work to tackle the fire using four breathing apparatus, one attack spike and small tools.

Shortly after midnight the incident commander requested pumping appliances from Ilminster, Ottery St Mary and Crewkerne along with a command support vehicle from Honiton.

An environmental protection unit from Taunton was also mobilised.

At about 3.35am the incident was scaled down to four fire appliances.

More to follow.

