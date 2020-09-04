Top UK award for Seaton-based injury case management firm

A Seaton based company which specialises in providing case managers and expert witnesses for people who have suffered life-changing injuries has won a top international award.

Circle Case Management, whose offices are in Harepath Road, has been named the UK’s best expert witnesses and case management specialists by Acquisition International.

Established in 2015 by Richard Thorp, Yvonne Spijkerman and Pippa Bird, Circle Case Management has grown from strength to strength with a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals who are experts in their areas.

The firm is seen as pioneers within the industry, constantly evolving with new services as well as training provided to the legal industry, ensuring clients are always at the forefront of every service it provides.

Its case managers are fully employed to ensure a quality standard can be matched with a case load managed and supervised service.

Richard Thorp, managing director, said: “As the company doubled in size in 2018 and 2019, a national expansion was announced in the spring of 2020. Our hand selected case managers and experts offer a complete array of services that personal injury, court of protection, clinical negligence and medical negligence solicitors may need for their clients.

“I am immensely proud of the achievements of our fantastic team of case managers and experts, along with the back­ office team based in Devon.

“We have over the last five years built a formidable reputation for the excellence of our work, helping clients that have suffered life-changing injuries to find a path through rehabilitation, rebuild their lives and achieve their goals.

“This award is because of a huge amount of hard work and dedication from the whole team without whom it would not have been possible.

“We are currently expanding throughout the UK and hope to continue to grow our business, bringing the excellence of our work into the lives of many other people throughout the UK.”

Circle Case Management Ltd works with individuals who have suffered significant injuries and have very complex needs. The role of its case managers is to facilitate a pathway through the rehabilitation and litigation process from instruction through to settlement and beyond.

