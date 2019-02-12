Inquiry into report of dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool

Gray mouse animal on background. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Social media post alleged that pregnant woman stood on dead rodent

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An investigation has been launched after a dead mouse was reportedly found in the swimming pool at Honiton Leisure Centre.

It comes after a social media post surfaced, alleging that the rodent was found in the pool on the morning of Saturday, March 2.

The post reads: “Whilst we were there, after 20 minutes, my pregnant friend stood on something, after asking someone to look closer, it was a dead MOUSE!”

A spokesperson for the LED Honiton Leisure Centre confirmed that a dead mouse had been found in the pool. They said; “We’re in the middle of an investigation with regard to that and that’s the only update we’ve got.”

They said they were hoping to have more information at the end of this week.