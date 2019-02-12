Inquiry into report of dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool
PUBLISHED: 15:34 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 05 March 2019
Archant
Social media post alleged that pregnant woman stood on dead rodent
An investigation has been launched after a dead mouse was reportedly found in the swimming pool at Honiton Leisure Centre.
It comes after a social media post surfaced, alleging that the rodent was found in the pool on the morning of Saturday, March 2.
The post reads: “Whilst we were there, after 20 minutes, my pregnant friend stood on something, after asking someone to look closer, it was a dead MOUSE!”
A spokesperson for the LED Honiton Leisure Centre confirmed that a dead mouse had been found in the pool. They said; “We’re in the middle of an investigation with regard to that and that’s the only update we’ve got.”
They said they were hoping to have more information at the end of this week.
