Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS Archant

Delighted head says he is 'incredibly proud' of the children and staff

Musbury Primary School has been rated 'good' on all fronts by Ofsted inspectors.

Their report highlighted that "teachers plan skillfuly for the challenges of mixed age and mixed key-stage classes and this enables pupils to make strong progress across the curriculum.

"Teaching assistants know the pupils well. They motivate pupils well and instil a thirst for learning.

"The Trust has a strong influence on the work of the school. There is a collegiate and determined approach to improvement. Leaders are ambitious and make sure that their decisions ensure the full inclusion of all pupils."

The report also praised the behaviour of pupils saying they are 'well-mannered and caring'.

Head of teaching and learning, Tim Nield, said: "I am incredibly proud of the children and staff, who thoroughly deserve this outcome. The children are a pleasure to teach and their kind and friendly nature made the inspector feel welcomed throughout his visit. I would like to thank the staff for their dedication and professionalism and also the parents and community for their support of our school."

Martin O'Mahony, executive head of teaching and learning at Musbury Primary School, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tim Nield and his team of dedicated staff who have been relentless in their aspirations for the school.

"This report recognises their commitment to improving the progress and outcomes of all children whilst maintaining a broad and balanced curriculum. The community of Musbury has a school they should be incredibly proud of."