Lyme Art Society demonstration

Claire Western with her painting. Picture: Lyme Regis Art Society Archant

Claire Western impresses members with her enthusiasm and encouragement

Enthusiasm and encouragement were the hallmarks that made Claire Western an excellent demonstrator and well-regarded teacher at Lyme Regis Art Society’s latest meeting.

She had brought a wide range of materials with her and talked through every stage of her demonstration.

Working on pieces of absorbent greyboard, she covered the surface with a thick layer of white gesso, swirling it into ridges and curves before leaving it to dry-usually overnight.

Moving on to one produced earlier, she covered this with pva glue diluted with water before adding washes of different coloured acrylic paint and splashing in shadows with Quink ink.

Whilst this dried, she cut out shapes of different objects from painted card ready to arrange them on this kaleidoscopic background. She made the whole process seem playful and experimental with no wrongs or rights – an inspirational afternoon.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm until the end of March.

Our next meeting will be a pastel demonstration on March 5 by Nina Squires.

Visitors and new members are always welcome. For further details, contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/