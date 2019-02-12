Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Art Society demonstration

PUBLISHED: 18:08 28 February 2019

Claire Western with her painting. Picture: Lyme Regis Art Society

Claire Western with her painting. Picture: Lyme Regis Art Society

Archant

Claire Western impresses members with her enthusiasm and encouragement

Enthusiasm and encouragement were the hallmarks that made Claire Western an excellent demonstrator and well-regarded teacher at Lyme Regis Art Society’s latest meeting.

She had brought a wide range of materials with her and talked through every stage of her demonstration.

Working on pieces of absorbent greyboard, she covered the surface with a thick layer of white gesso, swirling it into ridges and curves before leaving it to dry-usually overnight.

Moving on to one produced earlier, she covered this with pva glue diluted with water before adding washes of different coloured acrylic paint and splashing in shadows with Quink ink.

Whilst this dried, she cut out shapes of different objects from painted card ready to arrange them on this kaleidoscopic background. She made the whole process seem playful and experimental with no wrongs or rights – an inspirational afternoon.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm until the end of March.

Our next meeting will be a pastel demonstration on March 5 by Nina Squires.

Visitors and new members are always welcome. For further details, contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Art Society demonstration

Claire Western with her painting. Picture: Lyme Regis Art Society

Chard all set for visit to Sidmouth

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Honiton ladies’ Stableford win for Olwen Eaton

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Firefighters are picking up the sponge and buckets for charity

Firefighters will be competing in a national car wash competition this weekend. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists