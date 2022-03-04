To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, we've taken a look at three incredible women from East Devon who are making their mark on the world...

Winnie Cameron - Credit: Winnie Cameron

Winnie Cameron - Community Champion in the Honiton area

Community champion, Winnie Cameron works tirelessly for several carer groups in the area. She is the chair for the Honiton Carers Support Group, a Devon Carers Ambassador, a Hospiscare navigator, and she is actively involved with the Honiton Memory Cafe, the Admiral nurse committee, Honiton Health Matters and the Honiton Mental Health Network.

Winnie founded the Honiton Carers Support Group in 2014, originally with six carers on her books. Now she supports 80 carers each week via email and phone calls. This show of support to those who support others makes a huge difference and social events such as the monthly arts and crafts sessions at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery and the twice-monthly get-togethers are uplifting for all those involved. The charity is self-funding and to keep going, Winnie and her team have to partake in an enormous amount of fundraising work.

Commenting on what motivates her, Winnie said: "My main inspiration comes from seeing the difference our support makes. Carers are often isolated and lonely and having peer support can make the difference that gives them the resilience to keep going. To walk next to a bereaved carer and gradually see her move on is a wonderful experience. As a volunteer, you get more back than you give every time. As the saying goes “no one understands a carer better than another carer.”





Alison Jordan - Credit: Alison Jordan

Alison Jordan - Founder and CEO of Pete's Dragons

Alison Jordan is the Founder and CEO of the Devon suicide bereavement support charity, Pete's Dragons which has its headquarters in Exmouth. Pete's Dragons' specialist support services are designed to help the recovery of a person suffering from the devastating impact of suicide.

Passionate about the cause and charity that lies close to her heart, Alison said: "It’s an absolute pleasure to head up an incredible and passionate team of individuals that go over and above for our beneficiaries."

Alison's main responsibility is to maintain the charity’s financial stability and ensure quality standards remain high. She scans the horizon for opportunities and ensures the local communities in which Pete’s Dragons operates receive the full benefit of its specialisms and expertise.

The nature of the work comes with big emotional challenges, yet Alison comments that the beneficiaries of the charity motivate and inspire her most. She said: "I'm inspired by the tenacity and bravery of our beneficiaries who find themselves in a devastating situation, that is completely out of their control. Getting alongside them as they face the challenges of suicide bereavement and watching them overcome the obstacles of grief until they feel able to embrace their future whatever it may hold. I am fortunate my job presents this kind of inspiration to me every single day."





Leanne Greengrass - Credit: Terry Ife

Leanne Greengrass - Founder of See the Future

The Honiton-based charity, See the Future, was founded by Leanne Greengrass following the loss of her mum to a rare eye cancer that was picked up on a regular visit to the opticians.

The charity's main priority is to spread awareness of why it is important to go to the opticians, not just for vision but the other health issues that can be detected. To raise funds for the charity, Leanne works incredibly hard running events throughout the year, including a popular annual masquerade ball. The money raised goes to non-government funded eye care units and local after-care projects.

Commenting on what fuels her to keep going, Leanne said: "My mum is the reason I set up the charity in the first instance as her optician noticed high pressure on her eye and sent her straight to A&E to be told she had a rare eye cancer. Keeping my mum's memory alive inspires me, she was such an inspirational woman."