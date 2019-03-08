Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors Archant

Sue Northcott explains some of her ideas behind Intuitive Interiors

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Intuitive Interiors Intuitive Interiors

Sue Northcott opened her shop in Colyton in June 2018, it was the perfect opportunity to give her business Intuitive Interiors a platform to showcase products, designs and services to the local area and to meet new clients and customers and it has been an exciting development.

In the shop you will find accessories, furniture and lighting in fresh new looks and classic designs. Sue enjoys working with her customers in store to select pieces for their new or existing interiors and it is always very exciting to help them pull the scheme together, especially when they return to show me pictures of the finished project with real pleasure and satisfaction.

Last year, Sue became the Annie Sloan Chalk Paint stockist for this area, which has allowed her to diversify even more and offer workshops teaching the Annie Sloan method at her shop in Colyton. There is a large stock of her products in store and the versatility of the Chalk PaintTM is just amazing and highly recommended and loved!

Sue has been working in interior design for five or more years now and before, as part of the family construction business Northcott Building Contractors, also collaborating on interior projects with NDM Collins Architects, based in Seaton.

Intuitive Interiors Intuitive Interiors

She said: "I'm extremely passionate about making interior design something everyone can enjoy, no matter whether you have a shoestring budget or something much more, for me every one of my clients is unique and individual and my job is to help them create their dream room or home. It is a fun and collaborative partnership to achieve the final design concept together, the designs I create reflect my client's personality and lifestyle, so their home will always feel like a natural extension of themselves.

"Creating great design is not just about the finished look, functionality and performance are very important, if not carefully considered as much as the finished look, it can be very disappointing and the enjoyment of your new interior surroundings will soon wear off, it's like having a shiny new car, but all it does is drive in reverse!

"One of the things I also really enjoy is using clients existing pieces that they want to keep, within the new interior design, not only because they generally have a sentimental attachment which always means so much, but if we can be kinder to the environment whilst creating beautiful interior design then that's a win, win."

Sue's interior design services range from an hourly rate consultation, to full project execution and completion working on a fees basis, or somewhere in between, this is all agreed according to her client's needs. If you would like to find out more about Intuitive Interiors, you can find it at:

The Studio, 1 Riverside, Dolphin Street, Colyton, Devon EX24 6LU

The Studio telephone: 07599 296646

Design Consultations: 07870 387993

Facebook: Intuitive Interiors

@sue4intuitive2interiors

Instagram; intuitive_interiors

Website: www.intuitiveinteriors.co.uk

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.