Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK's most famous

PUBLISHED: 08:01 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 18 April 2019

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

River crossing is the country’s oldest standing concrete bridge

Axmouth's historic former road bridge is featured in a new book detailing some of the UK's most famous river crossings.

Britain's Greatest Bridges has been written by Joseph Rogers, who lived in Seaton for 17 years.

He has included Axmouth Bridge alongside some of the country's most famous landmarks such as at London's Tower Bridge and the mighty Bristol Suspension Bridge because it is England's oldest standing concrete bridge.

Designed by Philip Brannon and opened in 1877, it was almost intentionally destroyed during the Second World War to prevent the expected Nazi invaders from crossing the River Axe. Today it is overlooked by a more recent road bridge

Joseph's book was recently released nationally by Amberley Books. The author spent much of 2018 travelling and researching for the title, in tandem with his day job at the West Somerset Railway.

Previously he had worked for a number of years at Pecorama in Beer.

Copies are on sale in all major book stores and online retailers. For more information, go to www.amberley-books.com

