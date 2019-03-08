Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flower arranger thrilled at ‘Chelsea of the West’ invite

PUBLISHED: 17:08 27 March 2019

Award-winning flower arranger Jackie Nicholls . Picture John Nicholls

Award-winning flower arranger Jackie Nicholls . Picture John Nicholls

Archant

Jackie Nicholls will exhibit her artificial work at this year’s Taunton Flower Show for the fifth time

A talented South Somerset floral designer who teaches numerous students from Axminster the art of flower arranging has been invited to exhibit her artificial work at this year’s Taunton Flower Show for the fifth time.

Multi award-winning Jackie Nicholls, of Ashville Design, said she was absolutely thrilled to receive her invitation to the show – known as ‘The Chelsea of the West’ - which takes place on August 2 and 3 at Vivary Park, in Taunton.

“I’m over the moon and so excited to have been selected again,” said Jackie. “I’m really passionate about what I do and to be asked to exhibit my work again at one of the region’s premier flower shows is such an honour.”

Jackie has also been asked to attend Buckfast Abbey’s much-admired garden fair on June 1.

She said: “Last year, I was chosen to exhibit my work at their hugely successful Millennium Garden Show, a unique event celebrating 1,000 years of having a monastery on the site.

“To be asked to return to this year’s show at such a stunning venue is a real privilege. I am absolutely delighted and really looking forward to being there again.”

For further details about Jackie’s flower arranging workshops at Combe St Nicholas visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call her on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

Most Read

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Help for families struggling to cope

Canonteign Falls. Picture: Denise Underwood

Vince and Bailey impress as Honioton U7s enjoy their latest action

Action from the Honiton U7s meeting with Taunton. Picture KIRSTY JONES

Sampson sparkles as Honiton 2nds make Exmouth Nomads work hard for victory

Honiton rugby action

Bid to save Axminster masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists