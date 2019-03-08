Flower arranger thrilled at ‘Chelsea of the West’ invite

Award-winning flower arranger Jackie Nicholls . Picture John Nicholls Archant

Jackie Nicholls will exhibit her artificial work at this year’s Taunton Flower Show for the fifth time

A talented South Somerset floral designer who teaches numerous students from Axminster the art of flower arranging has been invited to exhibit her artificial work at this year’s Taunton Flower Show for the fifth time.

Multi award-winning Jackie Nicholls, of Ashville Design, said she was absolutely thrilled to receive her invitation to the show – known as ‘The Chelsea of the West’ - which takes place on August 2 and 3 at Vivary Park, in Taunton.

“I’m over the moon and so excited to have been selected again,” said Jackie. “I’m really passionate about what I do and to be asked to exhibit my work again at one of the region’s premier flower shows is such an honour.”

Jackie has also been asked to attend Buckfast Abbey’s much-admired garden fair on June 1.

She said: “Last year, I was chosen to exhibit my work at their hugely successful Millennium Garden Show, a unique event celebrating 1,000 years of having a monastery on the site.

“To be asked to return to this year’s show at such a stunning venue is a real privilege. I am absolutely delighted and really looking forward to being there again.”

For further details about Jackie’s flower arranging workshops at Combe St Nicholas visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call her on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.