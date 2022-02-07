Opinion: a golden opportunity for you to shape the future of Honiton

Opinion

As the national Government and Whitehall establishment continue to melt down in Westminster over the now-infamous 'party-gate' scandal, I’ve been drawn not to national fist fights but local success stories. It has now been well published in all local media outlets that a mass resignation has resulted in eight vacancies on Honiton Town Council. To quote a letter in last week’s Midweek Herald from Mr. John Burgess, Honiton can indeed now look forward for the first time in nearly four years to having a council the town can be proud of.

The by-election to fill the eight vacancies on the council, a momentous occasion which will hopefully secure the future of Honiton on the side of transparency and honest leadership, has been set for Thursday, March 10. This means voters from across the town will have the chance to finally fill all the vacancies that have arisen.

I am humbled to have been elected to the Council myself, being one of the nine councillors elected in May 2021 to take on the challenge head-on. I’m very excited at the prospect of being joined by eight more new faces on the council. It is more important than ever that people step up and stand for election, to help create the visible change that we can now achieve across the town.

The Town Council is a beautiful local democratic organ, without the ties of party politics or many statutory duties. It is quickly shaping up to become a proud centrepiece for Honiton, full of supportive and energetic individuals working towards a variety of project goals. Whether you have loads of time to spare or just a couple of hours a week, council life is exactly what you make of it – there’s so much to get involved in, and no obligation to do anything specific.

The nomination forms can be found on the EDDC website, and must be submitted in person to the EDDC offices at Blackdown House before this Friday, February 11, at 4pm. If you have any questions, please do contact either the Honiton Town Council offices or the EDDC Elections office.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Town Council, and I join my colleagues in welcoming new faces to apply. Let’s work together to continue the revival of this positive, vibrant Town Council.

