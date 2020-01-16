Tame jackdaw who has a fetish for pencils has made his mark on Axminster's community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee Archant

A tame jackdaw whose life was saved by an Axminster couple is brightening up others' by landing on their shoulders in search of fuss - and something shiny!

Jake has a leg ring with Jaime's details on it. Picture: Jaime Lee Jake has a leg ring with Jaime's details on it. Picture: Jaime Lee

Jake the jackdaw was nursed back to health by Jaime and Adrian Lee after being dropped outside their home by a seagull in March last year.

The young bird suffered a damaged wing and leg in the fall and was discovered with two holes in his neck.

Jaime said when they first rescued Jake they weren't sure he would survive his injuries.

However, during the next 24 hours Jake clung to life - despite regularly fitting from shock.

Throughout his recovery, Jake lived in the couple's front room.

Despite efforts to release him back into the wild, Jake kept returning to the Lees and became an irreplaceable family member.

Jaime and Jake the jackdaw. Picture: Jaime Lee Jaime and Jake the jackdaw. Picture: Jaime Lee

Such is Jake's confidence around people, he is regularly spotted delighting residents old and young by landing on their shoulders in search of a treat - be it a treat or an earring.

Jaime said: "Everyone recognises Jake.

"He is definitely the talk of the town. He is cheeky, funny and adorable."

Such is Jake's popularity, he has his own Facebook blog - read by more than 2,000 fans - which posts pictures and selfies submitted by people he lands on.

However, being parent to a jackdaw has not always been plain sailing.

Jake has gone missing twice since his rehabilitation - with Jaime travelling to as far as Crediton and Taunton to retrieve him.

Jake the jackdaw is a minor celebrity in Axminster. Picture: Jaime Lee Jake the jackdaw is a minor celebrity in Axminster. Picture: Jaime Lee

She thinks the popular jackdaw could have been taken, as he picked up new tricks - such as using door handles and playing with keys - after he was found.

Jaime said: "He definitely did not do that before, he must have learnt them from someone.

"When we found him in Crediton, he was in quite a state - he was trying to defend himself for five and a half weeks."

In light of all of his adventures, it looks like Jake no longer has the travelling bug - Jaime believes he has settled down in Axminster with a mate.

She said: "I saw him coming through a field with a large nail, and then going back and returning with a pencil. He has a fetish for pencils and nails.

"I think Jake could be building his own love nest."