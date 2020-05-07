Advanced search

Jane Corry’s May Bookshelf

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 May 2020

JANE CORRY

Author Peter James with some of his reading material for lockdown

Author Peter James with some of his reading material for lockdown

Peter James

Prolific best-selling author Jane Corry has prescribed her best reads to keep you going through lockdown this May...

Milly Johnson - My One True NorthMilly Johnson - My One True North

I’m not sure what the world is going to be like when you read this as we work in advance, due to printing schedules. However, I do believe that books will still be a great distraction. Here’s a selection of brand new titles to take your mind into other places. While we’re on the subject, how about writing a few lines yourself? You might start a diary. Or a poem. And what about beginning that novel you’d always promised yourself to write? Let me know how you get on! All these books are available in print and also online. (Prices for the latter vary.)

-----

The Mayflower Marriage - Arminal DareThe Mayflower Marriage - Arminal Dare

VIRGIN & CHILD by Maggie Hamand. Barbican Press. £16.99

Imagine that you’re the Pope. What happens when you start to doubt everything you know – or think you do? Tricky choices have to be made… This Vatican thriller is beautifully written with some extraordinary twists and turns. The author was the first winner of the World One Day Novel Cup. What a great cover!

-----

The Wizards of Once - Cressida CowellThe Wizards of Once - Cressida Cowell

THE MAYFLOWER MARRIAGE by Arminal Dare. Matador. £9.67

2020 will also be known for the 400th anniversary of the historical crossing of The Mayflower from Plymouth to Massachusetts. This novel really gripped me. John, a crew member, and Priscilla, a passenger fall in love during the tumultuous voyage. But their destination is no promised land. The couple have to battle with family challenges and hardship – sounds familiar? – but they come through. A wonderful tale of beating adversity. Just what we all need! The author’s ancestors, also called John and Priscilla, sailed to the New World on the Mayflower. Arminal Dare now lives in Dorset. This is definitely one for my bookshelf as an inspiration for courage.

The Turn of the Key - Ruth WareThe Turn of the Key - Ruth Ware

-----

FIND THEM DEAD. Peter James. Pan £8.99

Meg is finally getting her life back together after a family tragedy. When she’s summoned to jury service, she can’t help feeling excited. But then she comes home to find a photograph of her 18-year-old daughter (currently travelling) on her kitchen table followed by a threatening phone call. If she wants to see her daughter again, she’d better say ‘Not Guilty’. That’s where Roy Grace from the police comes in. Absolutely gripping! You won’t need any introduction to the author. But I’d also like to say that as well as being talented, he is very encouraging to other writers too. Recently, he emailed to say he’s added my new Penguin novel to his lockdown reading pile. I was chuffed! In fact, I couldn’t resist including a picture. Mine is second from the top under Graham Norton!

Virgin and Child - Maggie HamandVirgin and Child - Maggie Hamand

-----

MY ONE TRUE NORTH by Milly Johnson. Simon & Shuster £7.50

Peter James - Find Them DeadPeter James - Find Them Dead

Laurie and Pete have both lost their partners. They meet through a grief counselling group. If this sounds sad, please don’t stop reading! Because they find themselves being drawn together and finding happiness again. Until, that is, Pete discovers something which changes everything. We love Milly! She made us roar with laughter two years ago at the Sidmouth Literary Festival. (Look out for our digital online version in June!) Her new book made me laugh and cry - in a good way.

-----

First Writing WorkbookFirst Writing Workbook

THE TURN OF THE KEY by Ruth Ware Vintage. £4.50 paperback.

If something seems too good to be true, it usually is! When Rowan applies for the position of a live-in nanny in an old house, she thinks it’s a dream job. In fact, she’s stepping into a nightmare that leads to her arrest. This gripping modern ghost story will have you feverishly reading into the night. This best-selling author has also been a speaker at our Sidmouth Literary Festival.

-----

KNOCK THREE TIMES. THE WIZARD OF ONCE by Cressida Cowell

Wish and Xar are outlaws on the run, hunted by warriors, wizards and worst of all by WITCHES. Can they find the ingredients to make the spell to get away in time! This book, by the author of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’, will help to keep older children busy.

-----

FIRST WRITING WORKSHOP. Ages 3-5 Collins Easy Learning Preschool. £2.63

The title says it all! A great way for small ones to get ahead.

-----

JANE CORRY IS A TOP TEN UK PAPERBACK SELLER. Her new Penguin novel ‘I MADE A MISTAKE’ is being published at the end of May. You can pre-order at bookshops or by clicking http://bit.ly/IMadeaMistake or https://bit.ly/WTSIMAM

