Colyton woman’s 100 mile walking challenge

Jane Dauncy on her marathon trek for Christian Aid. .Picture: Sue Wilson Archant

Colyton and Colyford Christian Aid (CA) chairman Jane Dauncy is on the march - raising money for the charity’s vital overseas aid work to combat coronavirus

She has accepted the CA challenge to complete 300,000 steps - about 100 miles - during May.

Jane has been stomping around the local lanes of Colyton and walking in her garden.

By last week she had achieved 91.3 miles and taken 265,885 steps - raising an amazing £2,440.

She hopes to complete the challenge by May 31.

Now she is appealing for donations which will be used to help to protect poor countries in the world that are affected by Coronavirus.

To support Jane by making a donation either:

Send a a cheque made payable to ‘Christian Aid Colyton and District Committee’ to Crispin Denny, CA Treasurer, 1A Burnards Field Road, Colyton EX24 6PE.

Make a bank transfer to Christian Aid Colyton and District Committee, Lloyds Bank, Seaton - sort code 30-90-37, account No 00982768.