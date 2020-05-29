Advanced search

Colyton woman’s 100 mile walking challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:59 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 29 May 2020

Jane Dauncy on her marathon trek for Christian Aid. .Picture: Sue Wilson

Jane Dauncy on her marathon trek for Christian Aid. .Picture: Sue Wilson

Archant

Colyton and Colyford Christian Aid (CA) chairman Jane Dauncy is on the march - raising money for the charity’s vital overseas aid work to combat coronavirus

She has accepted the CA challenge to complete 300,000 steps - about 100 miles - during May.

Jane has been stomping around the local lanes of Colyton and walking in her garden.

By last week she had achieved 91.3 miles and taken 265,885 steps - raising an amazing £2,440.

She hopes to complete the challenge by May 31.

Now she is appealing for donations which will be used to help to protect poor countries in the world that are affected by Coronavirus.

To support Jane by making a donation either:

Send a a cheque made payable to ‘Christian Aid Colyton and District Committee’ to Crispin Denny, CA Treasurer, 1A Burnards Field Road, Colyton EX24 6PE.

Make a bank transfer to Christian Aid Colyton and District Committee, Lloyds Bank, Seaton - sort code 30-90-37, account No 00982768.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Zoo appealing for food while lockdown continues

A lumur - one of the hungry residents at Axe Valley Wildlife Park.

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Zoo appealing for food while lockdown continues

A lumur - one of the hungry residents at Axe Valley Wildlife Park.

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton woman’s 100 mile walking challenge

Jane Dauncy on her marathon trek for Christian Aid. .Picture: Sue Wilson

Seaton, Axminster and Whimple all win in latest round of T20 Virtual League fixtures

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Exceptional volunteering continues in Seaton during lockdown

Shaheda Banu Rupa from Ragini Restaurant hands a cheque for �750 to Graham Canning from Seaton Food Bank. Picture: Rayya Nawal
Drive 24