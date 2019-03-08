Two gongs in two years for thriving Stockland garden product design business

Tony and Andrea Barnett, of Jardinopia, celebrate their awards at Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A Stockland firm has scooped two prestigious accolades in two years after putting forward its wares to one of the UK's biggest gift and garden events.

Jardinopia, which was incorporated in September 2017, submitted its 'Cane Companions' brand for judging in the Wholesale Garden and Gift Trade category of the Spring Fair, held at Birmingham's NEC.

The cane topper was chosen as the fair's 'Best New Product'.

It's a double coup for Tony and Nicola Barnett, founders of Jardinopia, as the firm won the same accolade in 2018 for its 'Potty Feet' plant pot.

Mr Barnett said: "Nobody has won [the accolade] two years in a row, we are told.

"This has once again opened up opportunities across the globe for us and is allowing us to grow very fast indeed.

"We try and use local providers wherever possible to work with."

Since its win, Jardinopia has been developed and has seven more brands to be launched in the next two years.

Jardinopia products can be purchased at Combe Garden Centre in Honiton.