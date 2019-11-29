Advanced search

Jazz vocalist Louise Parker to perform in Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 December 2019

Louise Parker will be performing at the Tuckers Jazz Club in January

Archant

Jazz singer Louise Parker will be performing in Dalwood in the new year.

The Tuckers Jazz Club will welcome the return of vocalist Louise Parker, when she performs in January.

The vocalist will be backed by Martin Jenkins on keyboard, Jim Rintoul on bass and Ric Byer on drums.

Louise Parker is a jazz and soul vocalist based in Plymouth, who grew up in a house filled with music, from the folk, calypso and opera enjoyed by her Jamaican born mother to the trad, swing and be-bop from her jazz-obsessed father.

Aptly named after Louis Armstrong, she has been earning a great reputation in the jazz world.

One reviewer said: "Combining a potent mix of funk and gospel, Louise blends an effortless rhythmical style with a sweet warm tone and daring scatting to create a performance which truly stirs the soul."

Louise Parker and The Martin Jenkins Trio will be performing at The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, on Saturday, January 18, at 8pm

Tickets will cost £10 and for more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk or call 01404 831280, or 07999 553477.

