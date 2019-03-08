Harpist's £100,000 music therapy legacy for Honiton

Professional freelance harpest Jean Price left £100k for music therapy. Picture: Getty Images Minerva Studio

Jean Price’s legacy will be administered by the hospital league of friends

A talented Honiton woman has left £100,000 in her will to provide music therapy for local people.

Professional freelance harpest Jean Price, who died aged 65, in 2016, said groups bidding for a share of the money should endeavour to demonstrate the anticipated healing benefits for recipients and their carers.

Her legacy will be administered by Honiton Hospital and Community League of Friends.

Applicants will be asked to provide an independent reference in their support.

Applications for set up costs for new groups in the Honiton area planning to use music in a way which is likely to be of therapeutic benefit to their members, in the spirit of the overall aims, will be looked at favourably, say officials.

Bursaries will be provided as lump sums to pay for a defined period of tuition or instrument hire, as described in the application.

An instrument will not be purchased for an individual but applications will be considered in the case of bands or groups.

Successful applicants will be asked to provide a report of how the money was used and of outcomes after a bursary has been received.

They will be contacted a year after awards have been made to ensure that the money has been spent in accordance with the donor's wishes.

Applications from music therapy students for fees and support will not be considered as there are other sources of funding available for these, League officials have stressed.

To find out more and to be emailed application forms and guidance notes people should write to the chairman, Honiton Hospital and Community League of Friends, Honiton Hospital, Marlpits Lane, Honiton EX14 2DE or e mail honitonmusictherapy@gmail.com or

Forms may also be requested by calling in person at the hospital reception desk.

Applications will be considered every quarter and they should reach the bursary co-ordinator by the end of the current quarter ie - March 31, June 30, September 30 and November 30.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome within two months of these deadlines..