Axminster Mayor unanimously re-elected

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 12 May 2020

Axminster mayor Anni Young. Picture: Chris Carson

Anni Young will continue as mayor of Axminster for a further year.

She was re elected unopposed at a ‘virtual’ meeting of the town council last night Monday May 11).

She said she was happy to carry on and thanked everyone for their support.

Cllr Jill Farrow was elected deputy mayor to succeed Dave Moore who has had to stand down for health reasons.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown the town council is currently holding its regular monthly meetings via Zoom conferencing.

It follows the usual format with a public forum section included so local residents can take part.

All the instructions about how to access these meetings are available on the town council website. Click on ‘forthcoming meetings’ and then ‘agenda’ and follow the link.

Cllr Young said: “Although there is very little business to conduct at this time, we felt it was important to maintain some sort of presence where possible.

The next full council meeting is on Monday, June 8.

For details visit: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk for more details.

