Dancing in hats to help charity get ahead

JM Dancefit Seaton Fitsteps ladies. Picture Johanna Morgan. Archant

Seaton adults and children support Wear a Hat Week to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JM Dancefit Seaton Zumbakids. Picture Johanna Morgan. JM Dancefit Seaton Zumbakids. Picture Johanna Morgan.

Members of JM DanceFit Seaton supported Sidmouth’s ‘Wear A Hat Week’ to raise awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

The adult Zumba, ZumbaGold and Fitsteps members and the Little and Junior Star ZumbaKids, took to the dance floor, wearing some colourful headgear, and raised £300 for local girl Charlotte Reid’s fundraising page.

Charlotte was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and has been determined to raise enough money to fund a week of research which costs £19,180.

Experts say that more people under 40 die of a brain tumour than any other cancer, yet research is hugely underfunded.

To make a donation to the charity visit ‘Charlottes Army’ Just Giving page, which is run by her mother Angela Reid.

JMDancefit leader Johanna Morgan said: “I would like to thank all the Seaton members and their families for showing such great community spirit and joining in the event with some fantastic ‘hatastic’ moves!”