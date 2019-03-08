Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dancing in hats to help charity get ahead

PUBLISHED: 13:28 02 April 2019

JM Dancefit Seaton Fitsteps ladies. Picture Johanna Morgan.

JM Dancefit Seaton Fitsteps ladies. Picture Johanna Morgan.

Archant

Seaton adults and children support Wear a Hat Week to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

JM Dancefit Seaton Zumbakids. Picture Johanna Morgan.JM Dancefit Seaton Zumbakids. Picture Johanna Morgan.

Members of JM DanceFit Seaton supported Sidmouth’s ‘Wear A Hat Week’ to raise awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

The adult Zumba, ZumbaGold and Fitsteps members and the Little and Junior Star ZumbaKids, took to the dance floor, wearing some colourful headgear, and raised £300 for local girl Charlotte Reid’s fundraising page.

Charlotte was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and has been determined to raise enough money to fund a week of research which costs £19,180.

Experts say that more people under 40 die of a brain tumour than any other cancer, yet research is hugely underfunded.

To make a donation to the charity visit ‘Charlottes Army’ Just Giving page, which is run by her mother Angela Reid.

JMDancefit leader Johanna Morgan said: “I would like to thank all the Seaton members and their families for showing such great community spirit and joining in the event with some fantastic ‘hatastic’ moves!”

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lacemen chalk up another half century of points as South Molton are beaten

Action from the Honiton win over South Molton. Picture HONITON RFC

Axe Vale Canoe Club stage a successful Axe Race meeting

Action from the 2019 Axe Canoe Club organised Axe Race. Picture DEBORAH STAMP

Dancing in hats to help charity get ahead

JM Dancefit Seaton Fitsteps ladies. Picture Johanna Morgan.

Dynamic trio of Thompson, Strong and West do it again

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

McCreadie Taylor hat-trick as Town net six against Liverton United

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists