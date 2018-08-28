Advanced search

OYEZ! Seaton needs a new town crier

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 February 2019

Seaton's former town crier David Craner. Picture: Seaton Town Council

Simon Tutty

Applications invited for the traditional role - which comes with a colourful uniform and a shiny bell!

A new job opportunity at Seaton offers the successful applicant plenty to shout about.

The town council is advertising for a town crier to fill the post left vacant since 2017.

Mayor Ken Beer said: “It’s an important and traditional role and we are keen to appoint as soon as possible. Our town holds many events throughout the year and a town crier adds ceremony and history to those as well as being a great attraction for tourists. “A town crier can be any age or gender – as long as they have a loud voice, a sense of fun and a love of Seaton we would like to hear from them.”

Former Seaton Town Crier David Craner attended events and spread the word across the town for more than six years, enjoying the voluntary role until his recent retirement.

He said: “A town crier gets to meet a variety of people and be part of a community. In Seaton, holidaymakers from all over the world have their photo taken with me - some of them have never seen a town crier before. It is such an enjoyable way to represent the town.”

Seaton Town Crier has the honour of starting the renowned annual Grizzly run, setting the 2,500 competitors off on the 20-mile race from the seafront as well as attending up to 40 events a year including meeting residents, opening new shops and entertaining visitors at the town’s summer events.

The volunteer also wears a specially made Seaton Town Crier outfit, covered in badges about the town, as part of the role.

Mr Craner added: “Anyone wanting to volunteer for the role should just go for it. I am happy to help with advice or take them out for a practice to make a bit of noise. If you are a forward-thinking, friendly person who loves Seaton, this is the role for you!”

Whilst it is a voluntary role, expenses are paid. Anyone interested in volunteering for the role of Seaton Town Crier should send their CV into the Town Clerk at Seaton Town Council on townclerk@seaton.gov.uk or call 01297 21388.

