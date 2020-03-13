Advanced search

Follow the Sun with John Hammond’s solo show at Marine House, Beer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 March 2020

Simply Perfect. Picture: John Hammond

Archant

John Hammond’s solo show, Follow the Sun, is being stage at Marine House, Beer.

In the Heart of Venice. Picture: John HammondIn the Heart of Venice. Picture: John Hammond

John Hammond, a fellow of the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts (SWAc), will be exhibiting 40 new paintings at Marine House at Beer from the end f the month.

This solo show comes almost 20 years since Marine House at Beer first exhibited John Hammond's paintings.

As one of Britain's leading landscape painters, John has staged many successful solo shows, and he has an ever-widening circle of collectors from across the globe.

His paintings are perennially popular because of his great gift of capturing the true essence of a place.

Bright and Breezy. Picture: John HammondBright and Breezy. Picture: John Hammond

Underpinning all is his fascination with light's infinite variety, a hallmark of his work.

Originally trained at Wimbledon Art College before obtaining an honours degree at Bath Academy of Art in 1982, John's painting methods are critically acclaimed and he has been the subject for several books and a film.

His paintings depict a wide range of places and subject matter, but he frequently revisits various locations which perhaps gives a clue to his favourites.

These undoubtedly include London, the Devon Coast, Tuscany and Venice.

Follow The Sun. Picture: John HammondFollow The Sun. Picture: John Hammond

To complement these, he is also a true master of interior scenes such as cafés, restaurants and music venues.

His stunning use of reflections and shadow achieves prominence in these works.

John's technique is constantly evolving.

Returning to his studio with his detailed sketch pad and records of an outline of a scene or composition, he applies confident mark making and juxtaposition of tones, colour and depth directly to the painting.

Sunlit Window. Picture: John HammondSunlit Window. Picture: John Hammond

John's new paintings within his forthcoming exhibition give full rein to this unique and widely recognised freedom of expression, underpinned by his greatest gift, the mastery of light.

As Mr Hammond observes: ''So, what will you paint next?' It's a question I'm often asked, and the answer is of course deceptively simple - 'light'.

'To paint sunshine is to paint life, and to capture its warmth and glow in paint is an absolute joy for me.'

'With this collection of work we are filling the gallery with a celebration of that sunlight and the happiness that it brings.

'Maybe rather than what will you paint next, the question should have been 'Where will you paint next?' and the answer in this case was quite simply 'I'll follow the sun'.'

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch day of 'Follow The Sun on Saturday, March 28, from 11am, when John will be present.

It then runs until Thursday, April 9, from 10am - 5pm,.

Contact the gallery on 01297 625257 for an invitation and colour catalogue.

