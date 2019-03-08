Advanced search

Roll up, roll up.... John Lawson's Circus comes to Chard

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 July 2019

Aerial performer at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's Circus

John Lawson's Circus

The circus is coming to town....

Traditiional entertainment at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's CircusTraditiional entertainment at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's Circus

Multi award winning John Lawson's Circus is currently on tour in the South West and is in Chard from Friday, July 12 until Sunday 14.

The 2019 show, introduced by Ringmaster Attila Endresz, includes Clown Rudi from Italy; aerial straps performers Dream Together; Gigolina from the Ukraine with his comedy trampoline act; plate-spinning and uni-cycling by Viktor and Julia from the Moscow State Circus; Miss Claire Marie's Bubble Fantasy; Keyla Remaches' fabulous laser lights show; teenage tennis raquet juggler Rico Brukson; Miss Elena on the aerial silks; knife-throwing with The Marshalls, and lots more.

It all takes place in a Big Top 24 metres in diameter, which seats up to 500 people in comfort, with a mixture of chairs and tiered bucket seating.

The circus will be at Jocelyn Park, Millfield, Chard, and tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for OAPs and children. Visit the website for times and a discount ticket offer.

