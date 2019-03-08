Join in with Daffodil Cranbrook and help turn the town yellow

Daffodils in Cranbrook. Picture: Alex Walton/Beth Sharp Picture: Alex Walton/Beth Sharp

Help turn Cranbrook into a sea of yellow next spring, by filling the town with daffodils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With not long left to plant for next year, residents and businesses have until mid November to throw their support behind a community initiative, Daffodil Cranbrook, set up by resident and Midweek Herald chief reporter Beth Sharp.

Residents are being encouraged to play their part and help turn their streets yellow by planting daffodils in their front gardens, whether it be in the ground or in pots.

Local businesses and schools have already shown an interest in planting in the country park and other public spaces.

The scheme aims to promote the town, its presidents, businesses and community groups.

Miss Sharp said: "I came up with the idea driving home one day. There are lots of empty grass verges that I thought would look lovely if they were full of daffodils or wild flowers.

"It sort of grew from there.

"I set up a Facebook event to see who would be interested, asking residents to plant pots and place them in front of their homes and if anyone would be interested in planting around the town.

"I'm already imagining walking around Cranbrook and seeing lots of yellow when I look down the streets.

"Local businesses also seem keen on the idea, especially at planting in the country park.

"I have contacted the schools, businesses and a local garden centre to see if they would be interested in donating some bulbs for residents to plant as well - and they seem keen to help too.

"Hopefully we can start small and get bigger each year and get really creative with our planters and planting. Maybe even turn it into a little competition of who can be the most creative eventually."

According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) daffodil bulbs 'prefer a warm, sunny site with good drainage as they come from areas with dry summer climates'.

The RHS's website says bulbs should be planted in groups of at least six to make for a good display.

It advises planting bulbs at 'two to three times their depth', placing the bulbs in the hole with their shoot facing upwards, spacing them at least twice the bulb's own width apart.

Email bethany.sharp1992@gmail.com to get involved, or visit Daffodil Cranbrook on Facebook.