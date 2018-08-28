Join the Honiton Rock Choir

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:11 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 02 January 2019

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Singing with others boosts mental wellbeing as well as being good for the social life

If you would like to meet new people in 2019, get out more and boost your mental wellbeing, why not try singing with the Rock Choir?

It is inviting local residents to attend one of its regular sessions in Honiton to experience the natural high of singing in a group, and see if they want to join.

There are no auditions, and no need to read music or have any previous singing experience. The Honiton choir meets every week to learn pop, rock and chart songs, which it then performs at various events.

Nationally, the Rock Choir has more than 28,000 members in 400 communities. It has released two albums and been the subject of a three-part ITV documentary. It was also featured on the BBC show Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, in which an experiment found that the level of ‘happy chemicals’ in the singers’ brains rose by 40% after a session.

Visit www.rockchoir.com to book a place at one of the Honiton sessions, which take place every Monday at 7.30pm at Honiton Community College.

