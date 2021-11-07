News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Jolly runners needed for festive fundraising runs!

Sue Cade

Published: 10:30 AM November 7, 2021
Jolly Running

As well as providing enjoyable races, Jolly Running also has a more serious aim, raising funds for charity - Credit: Jolly Running

After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, Jolly Running returns to Escot for its popular series of Christmas races.

Four fun festive races are planned for the weekend of December 11 and 12.

The ‘Extremely Jolly’ race on Saturday is one of Jolly Running’s most popular events. The 7.5 mile course offers a variety of trails, mud, woodland tracks, paths, streams, quaint bridges, fields and a few water crossings. Unique to Jolly Running is a 30 metre waterslide at the end of the course, which always causes great hilarity amongst participants.

Also on Saturday is a fun event for younger runners. The ‘Little Elves’ 1 mile fun run is for children over 8 years of age – and also incorporates the waterslide.

Upping the game on Sunday for runners wanting to clock up a greater distance, the Escot Christmas Marathon and Half Marathon comprise laps around the Estate. The more serious runners have the option of incorporating the waterslide, during each lap or just at the end. Participants receive a bespoke medal, Christmas bandana and a Christmas pudding made by local producer Georgie Porgie’s Puddings.

As well as providing enjoyable races, Jolly Running also has a more serious aim, raising funds for charity.

Tracey Jolly, director of Jolly Running, explained: “Each year Jolly Running uses the Extremely Jolly event to be able to donate money to charity. This year the chosen charities are Pancreatic Cancer Action and the Stanley Beau Foundation.”

Tracey adds that festive fancy dress is not obligatory to take part. “But we always find the majority or runners are more than keen to don a Santa or Christmas elf outfit!”

There will be hot food and refreshments available to purchase from the vendors for all runners and spectators.

To sign up for any of the Jolly Running Escot races visit: https://jollyrunning.uk/


