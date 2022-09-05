Medals of service presented to Lyme RNLI crew

17 platinum jubilee medals were presented to RNLI crew members when they held their summer party on Saturday (September 3).

The event took place for family and friends at the headquarters of Lyme Regis Powerboat Club.

The medals were presented by the Mayor of Lyme Regis, councillor Michaela Ellis, just five days before the town’s lifeboat volunteers are due to feature in the BBC two series, Saving Lives Sea, which is scheduled for 8pm on Thursday, September 8.

This episode includes the rescue by the Lyme Regis volunteers of two anglers whose fishing boat capsized at night near the mouth of the River Axe at Axmouth. as well as other RNLI stations around the UK.

Throughout the RNLI, 4,500 volunteers and frontline staff are receiving the medal in recognition of the 65,886 lives saved by the charity during the Queen’s 70 years and her time as patron of the RNLI.