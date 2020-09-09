Major improvements for Axminster’s Jubilee Field

Axminster's Jubilee Field where work is finally underway to add new facilities. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Work is finally under way to complete the long awaited improvements to Axminster’s Jubilee Field - and make it a fitting tribute to The Queen.

The planned works under way at Axminster's Jubilee Field. Graphic EDDC The planned works under way at Axminster's Jubilee Field. Graphic EDDC

The project includes maintenance and repair of the play equipment, re-grading and seeding a kick about area, construction of a track for maintenance vehicles from Swains Close and the creation of a footpath between Duke’s Way and Boxfield Road.

The plan to turn the former St Mary’s Hospital field into a leafy park, for the community were drawn up to mark the 60th anniversary of the monarch’s reign back in 2012.

East Devon District Council closed the field this week for the improvements to be carried out.

A spokesman said: “Betterment Homes, as part of their planning permission for housing in the area, are required to lay out and provide the playing field and play area before it being offered to the town council to manage going forward.

“As part of the process of monitoring the facilities and offering to hand over the land, it has been identified that the playing field and play area are no longer to the required standards.

“As such Betterments Homes are carrying out works to improve the facilities to get them to a suitable standard before being offered to the town council.”

The timetable for the works is as follows:

Monday September 7 to Friday September 11: Entire site closed with no public access.

End of Friday, September 11 for two to three weeks: Boxfield Road access to reopen, providing access to the play area only.

Approximately Friday September 25: Boxfield Road and Dukes Way accesses to reopen fully, weather permitting.

Mid October: Swain Close access to reopen.

Once the works are complete the kick-about area will remain fenced off until spring next year to allow for the grass to establish.

Signage will be erected at each access point to Jubilee Field prior to the works to advise the wider public of its closures.

The spokesman for East Devon District Council added: “Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to residents during this period, however should they have any questions regarding the scheme they should contact the council’s Planning East team or engineering department.”