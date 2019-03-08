Advanced search

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

PUBLISHED: 16:49 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 13 June 2019

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Judge calls for psychiatric reports on a man who set fire to his block of flats

The sentencing of a Seaton man who set fire to his block of flats has been delayed while psychiatric reports are produced.

Connor Hallett was a tenant at an apartment in Harbour Road when he put the lives of his neighbours at risk by starting the blaze.

He was due to be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, June 13 but the case was adjourned by Judge David Evans because a report from a doctor at Langdon Hospital, Dawlish, is not ready.

The judge adjourned the case until next month and remanded Hallett in custody.

Hallett, aged 22, admitted arson, being reckless whether lives were endangered, at an earlier hearing.

He started a fire in his flat in at the block of 14 apartments above the Royal Clarence pub on the morning of December 2, 2018.

Three residents were treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene after the entire building and some adjacent properties were evacuated and roads around the flats were closed.

An aerial platform from Exeter fire station and nine other appliances from Colyton, Axminster, Lyme Regis, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Beaminster, Charmouth and Sidmouth were deployed to the incident.

