Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seaton stabbing man in court

PUBLISHED: 14:05 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 15 April 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Woman camper received a single knife wound in the back as she lay in her tent

A tourist who stabbed a woman in the back as they slept in a tent at Seaton is to be assessed to find out if he poses a risk to the public.

Tyso Baker was camping in July last year when he delivered a single knife wound to the young woman who was sharing his tent.

He had travelled from his home in Minehead to the resort and carried out the attack without warning or any apparent motive.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and spent two days in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before she was released.

Baker, aged 32, of Puffin Close, Minehead, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned the case until June 3 and ordered the probation service and a psychiatrist to prepare reports which will assess whether Baker poses a risk to the general public.

He was moved from prison to a mental hospital a month after the attack and is currently being treated in the Fromeside Clinic in Somerset.

A psychiatric report indicated that despite him being treated under the Mental Health Act, he is not considered suitable for a hospital order. This means he is likely to receive a lengthy jail sentence Caighli Taylor, defending, told an earlier hearing that Baker has been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and psychosis.

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said the victim suffered a single knife wound to the back in the attack. Baker originally claimed it happened accidentally when the woman rolled on to a knife.

Judge Rose said: “I do not have any assessment of future risk and whether he does pose a specific risk. It seems to me appropriate in view of the seriousness of this allegation and the likely level of sentence.

“I will need further reports, or I will be proceeding at arms length. I need to decide what will happen to him if the doctors do not recommend a hospital order.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seaton stabbing man in court

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Honiton and neighbouring parishes

The plaque on the new EDDC Headquarters at Honiton. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton stabbing man in court

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Honiton and neighbouring parishes

The plaque on the new EDDC Headquarters at Honiton. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton stabbing man in court

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard RFC beaten by Wellington but it’s still ‘A Great Escape’

Honiton rugby action

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

Axminster Town announce ‘as you were’ for management team going forward

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN

Honiton Skittles League - important dates

skittles generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists