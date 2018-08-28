Colyton students focus on photography

Ethan Paynter's river shot. Archant

Grammar school pair win prizes in Seaton contest

Perran Ellynn's award winning insect picture Perran Ellynn's award winning insect picture

The work of two Colyton Grammar School students clicked with the judges in a photography competition organised by the Friends of Seaton Library.

Perran Ellynn, aged 12, from Seaton, and Ethan Paynter, 13, from Axmouth , who are both in the same tutor group at the school, finished second and third respectively in the children’s category of the competition.

They were awarded their prizes at the Savooni Art Gallery, in Seaton, last month.

The theme of the competition was ‘Active East Devon’ and entrants could choose between subjects including sport, leisure, animals and bird life.

After learning of their excellent finishes, the two boys were rightly impressed with themselves, with Perran saying that he ‘felt a sense of fulfilment”.

While a healthy rivalry may have developed between the two of them, the friends said they were ‘happy for each other’ and that they had participated without knowledge of the other’s entry.