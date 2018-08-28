Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colyton students focus on photography

PUBLISHED: 07:01 19 January 2019

Ethan Paynter's river shot.

Ethan Paynter's river shot.

Archant

Grammar school pair win prizes in Seaton contest

Perran Ellynn's award winning insect picturePerran Ellynn's award winning insect picture

The work of two Colyton Grammar School students clicked with the judges in a photography competition organised by the Friends of Seaton Library.

Perran Ellynn, aged 12, from Seaton, and Ethan Paynter, 13, from Axmouth , who are both in the same tutor group at the school, finished second and third respectively in the children’s category of the competition.

They were awarded their prizes at the Savooni Art Gallery, in Seaton, last month.

The theme of the competition was ‘Active East Devon’ and entrants could choose between subjects including sport, leisure, animals and bird life.

After learning of their excellent finishes, the two boys were rightly impressed with themselves, with Perran saying that he ‘felt a sense of fulfilment”.

While a healthy rivalry may have developed between the two of them, the friends said they were ‘happy for each other’ and that they had participated without knowledge of the other’s entry.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton students focus on photography

Ethan Paynter's river shot.

Sidmouth view brings Bob to town

Bob Weeks of Sid Valley Radio. Ref edr 49 18TI 6304. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorcyclist injured in Offwell collision

Road closed.

Home action for Honiton RFC, Axminster Town FC – all the local Saturday action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists