Axminster pharmacy's floral displays are a real tonic

Rotary club president Don Waterhouse presents pharmacist Ian Morton with the trophy for the best hanging basket display on a commercial premises in the town this year. Also pictured are Ruth Waterhouse and judge Phil Banner Picture: John Foulkes. Archant

When it comes to creating stunning floral displays Morton's Pharmacy in Axminster has the prescription for success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has just been named winner of the Rotary Club's hanging basket competition - open to commercial premises in the town.

A spokesman said the standard of entries was high again this year despite the recent hot, dry spell, giving judge, Rotarian Phil Banner, a difficult task.

Pharmacist Ian Morton attributed his success to

an efficient watering system they had put in place for the hanging baskets.

Axminster Rotary Club continues to encourage events within the town and these have included supporting the Axe Vale Show and the activities of the Light Up Axminster Campaign.

The club has welcomed three new members since the beginning of the year and is set to have a new president. Peter Creek will take over the office from Don Waterhouse.

To find out more about the club call 01460 220319.