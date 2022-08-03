Judi Spiers re-dedicates Pecorama train Jimmy

One of Pecorama’s most popular locomotives has been unveiled following a full refurbishment.

Jimmy, named after the comedian Jimmy Cricket who officially launched the train more than 30 years ago, has also had a re-paint.

The rededication ceremony was carried out by radio and television presenter Judi Spiers, who also lives in Devon.

Visitors to the attraction who gathered for the unveiling also saw a video message from Jimmy Cricket expressing his delight at the re-dedication.

Judi told the Herald she was delighted to have the chance to formally unveil the re-dedicated locomotive

She said: “We know it’s been very difficult for the last few years, particularly for attractions like this that are vital for the economy and this one here is quite quaint.

“To see that steam from the train just makes me feel like I’m back in the Railway Children.”

Judi already has an association with steam trains, doing the voiceover for the Christmas train of lights at Dartmouth.

She added: “There’s something even more special about these smaller trains here.”

When asked if she would like to have a miniature train named after her, in the same way Jimmy was named after Jimmy Cricket, she said that would be ‘wonderful’.

Jimmy, the diesel-hydraulic locomotive was first unveiled in 1986 and has been in regular operation at Pecorama ever since.

Pecorama is one of Devon’s most established tourist attractions having been opened in 1975 by Thomas The Tank Engine creator, Reverend Wilbert Awdry.

Today, the site, with its award-winning gardens, sea views and 7.25 inch railway, provides an entertaining and fun day out for all the family.