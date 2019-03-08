Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright has been found.

PUBLISHED: 08:09 02 April 2019

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Archant

Police say she has been located in the Bridport area where she lives

Police searching for missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright say she has now been found

Following a search by officers from DorSAR (Dorset Search and Rescue), the 52-year-old woman was located in the Bridport area, where she lives.

Julie was reported missing at around 1pm yesterday, Monday, April 1, and police appealed for help to find her, saying they were concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.”

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright has been found.

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Morris and Cann net as Dunks round off a terrific week

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Scott takes the honours in Lyme Regis March Stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists