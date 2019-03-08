Missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright has been found.

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police Archant

Police say she has been located in the Bridport area where she lives

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police searching for missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright say she has now been found

Following a search by officers from DorSAR (Dorset Search and Rescue), the 52-year-old woman was located in the Bridport area, where she lives.

Julie was reported missing at around 1pm yesterday, Monday, April 1, and police appealed for help to find her, saying they were concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.”