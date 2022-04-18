Devon's Jurassic Coast ranked as UK's number one road trip

Jurassic Coast at Exmouth has been named best road trip. - Credit: Archant

The Jurassic Coast has been named the UK's best road trip.

The vehicle finance company Moneybarn ranked the best driving routes for people wanting to take to the road in the summer of 2022. The study looked at factors including the top 40 driving routes and reviews on TripAdvisor, accident data, social media statistics, sunlight hours and tourist attractions in the area.

The 96-mile route from Exmouth to Dorset was given an overall road trip score of 8.69 out of 10, and ranked third best for tourist attractions en route, first for sunlight hours and 16th for road safety. It had nearly 400 thousand hashtags on Instagram and was Googled 662 thousand times.

The North Coast 500 followed closely behind the Jurassic Coast with a 7.68 road trip score. The Welsh road trip of Horseshoe Pass ranked in third place overall with a score of 6.07.

See the full study here https://www.moneybarn.com/road-trip-recommendations/