News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Devon's Jurassic Coast ranked as UK's number one road trip

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:06 AM April 18, 2022
Updated: 11:33 AM April 18, 2022
Jurassic Coast

Jurassic Coast at Exmouth has been named best road trip. - Credit: Archant

The Jurassic Coast has been named the UK's best road trip.

The vehicle finance company Moneybarn ranked the best driving routes for people wanting to take to the road in the summer of 2022. The study looked at factors including the top 40 driving routes and reviews on TripAdvisor, accident data, social media statistics, sunlight hours and tourist attractions in the area.

The 96-mile route from Exmouth to Dorset was given an overall road trip score of 8.69 out of 10, and ranked third best for tourist attractions en route, first for sunlight hours and 16th for road safety. It had nearly 400 thousand hashtags on Instagram and was Googled 662 thousand times.

The North Coast 500 followed closely behind the Jurassic Coast with a 7.68 road trip score. The Welsh road trip of Horseshoe Pass ranked in third place overall with a score of 6.07. 

See the full study here https://www.moneybarn.com/road-trip-recommendations/ 

Tourism Guide
East Devon News
Exmouth News
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

'Idiotic' driver gave brother's details to police

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

IN THE DOCK: The latest court results from East Devon

Paul Jones

person
One of the private gardens that will be opening to raise funds for Hospiscare

Beautiful gardens open to the public for Hospiscare

Philippa Davies

person
The stamp duty threshold has been increased from £125,000 to £500,000 Picture: Getty Images/iStockph

£150 council tax rebate for East Devon properties

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon