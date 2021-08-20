News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Broadband providers achieve 'future net zero' carbon status

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2021   
Jurassic Fibre

Pictured left to right are Ashley Webber, Director, Balanced Energy, and Justin Doulin, Fleet and Facilities Manager, Jurassic Fibre - Credit: GRW Photography

Local broadband company Jurassic Fibre has today announced that they have achieved Future Net Zero accreditation. 

Working alongside energy-saving consultancy Balanced Energy, the award-winning ISP has mapped out a series of green goals to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 as part of their pledge to become completely Net Zero by 2050. 

According to new government legislation, all companies in the UK must become Net Zero by 2050, which means achieving a balance between the emissions put into the atmosphere, compared to the amount removed. The UK is the first major economy to pass a net zero emissions law.  

The Devon-based telecommunications company is one of the 3067 businesses to take the ‘Race to Zero’ pledge, a scheme created by the UN to take action against climate change. The scheme works in conjunction with the Paris agreement, which maps out science-based targets required to prevent Earth’s temperature from increasing up to 1.5 degrees by 2030.  

Jurassic Fibre CEO, Michael Maltby, said: “We are dedicated to doing our part to combat climate change and it has been eye-opening to see the changes that can be made to the business to make it more sustainable. We would like to thank Balanced Energy for supporting us with our Race to Zero pledge and help set out goals and changes to make Jurassic Fibre a greener business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them as we embark on this journey to becoming a Net Zero company.” 

As part of achieving Future Net Zero accreditation, Jurassic Fibre undertook a carbon assessment report to measure their operational carbon footprint. This was measured under the GHG protocol, the global framework used to report carbon emissions based upon data such as energy use, number of employees and miles travelled. 

Some of the green goals Jurassic Fibre has outlined in its pledge include the use of electric vehicles, using HVO fuel in non-electric vehicles, ensuring all gas and electric supply contracts are from 100% renewable and low-carbon sources and onsite generation through solar panels. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New owners at Drewe Arms in picturesque East Devon village
  2. 2 Final preparations under way for town's popular food and drink celebration
  3. 3 Staff shortages continue to disrupt our rubbish collections, says council
  1. 4 Michaela brings skill and expertise to funeral business
  2. 5 The gruesome tale of bodies on the highway
  3. 6 All things new and shiny at Beer Albion
  4. 7 It's a privilege to walk beside people in darkness and grief
  5. 8 Broadband providers achieve 'future net zero' carbon status
  6. 9 Farming issues are tackled on new East Devon podcast
  7. 10 Staff, friends and families enjoy a walk and a view... and help good causes

CEO Michael Maltby also has plans to create a ‘Jurassic Fibre forest’ in Devon, with the aim to offset any additional carbon emissions and to create a legacy for the company. 

Ashley Webber, Owner and Director of Balanced Energy, said: “We’re excited to continue working alongside Jurassic Fibre to help them on their journey to becoming Net Zero. As part of their Net Zero Standard Accreditation, their progress will be published every year to the UN website in their global climate action plan, so we’re helping them make the active changes needed to keep in line with the accreditation. We look forward to seeing how the company develops and working together to make Jurassic Fibre a more sustainable company.” 

For more information visit: www.jurassic-fibre.com 

East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton Community College Post 16

Honiton Post 16 success story

Tim Dixon

person
Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High S

Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Honiton GCSE students, from the left: Codie, Gulfidan, Nathaniel, Jodie

Honiton Community College salutes exam successes

Tim Dixon

person
Exterior of court building

Judge's jail warning to benefits fiddling mum

Jim Parker

person