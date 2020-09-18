Advanced search

Fibre internet to be introduced to Honiton

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 September 2020

Jurassic Fibre CEO and founder Michael Maltby, SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, construction project manager Craig Vickers and director of construction Steve Osborne Picture: Jurassic Fibre

Jurassic Fibre CEO and founder Michael Maltby, SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, construction project manager Craig Vickers and director of construction Steve Osborne Picture: Jurassic Fibre

Archant

Honiton internet users will soon be able to enjoy higher speeds following an internet service provider’s announcement that the town is the next area it will expand to.

Members of the Jurassic Fibre team outside their new warehouse, from right to left: SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, director of construction Steve Osborne, construction project manager Craig Vickers and CEO and founder Michael Maltby Picture: Jurassic FibreMembers of the Jurassic Fibre team outside their new warehouse, from right to left: SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, director of construction Steve Osborne, construction project manager Craig Vickers and CEO and founder Michael Maltby Picture: Jurassic Fibre

Jurassic Fibre is based in Exeter and has grown rapidly to cover more than 14,000 residential and business premises.

Honiton and Taunton are the next two towns the internet providers will be expanding to as part of a £250 million project to deliver fibre to towns and villages in the South West that have been overlooked by other providers.

Work has already begun in Honiton and residents can expect to be able to enjoy the higher speeds later this year.

Jurassic Fibre CEO and East Devon resident Michael Maltby said: “Honiton represents a new phase in our journey and signifies a major step forward in our plans to improve digital connectivity in the South West.

“Our investment in the town includes the purchase of a warehouse building to support our network build across East Devon and Somerset.”

Phil Twiss, Devon County Councillor for Honiton and Feniton, said: “For a long time, we have recognised the need for faster broadband in Honiton and so it is extremely positive news that Jurassic Fibre has announced plans to extend their network to the town.”

Residents who want to sign up to the fibre internet can take out a 30-day rolling contract and are able to upgrade or downgrade at any time.

Mr Maltby said: “We have already seen our service deliver real benefits to homes and businesses, at a time when quality broadband has never been more important for remote working, home-schooling and keeping connected with others.”

“We take customer feedback very seriously and are constantly looking at ways to improve, innovate and adapt our products to meet customers’ needs. For example, we are about to introduce fixed-line phone services for our customers that enable them to use their existing handsets.

“We are now looking forward to introducing better broadband to the people of Honiton and Taunton in the coming months; future-proofing homes and businesses and improving people’s everyday experience of the Internet.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Fibre internet to be introduced to Honiton

Jurassic Fibre CEO and founder Michael Maltby, SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, construction project manager Craig Vickers and director of construction Steve Osborne Picture: Jurassic Fibre

Axminster Town and Honiton Town both net away wins on a Super Saturday for East Devon clubs

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC

Colyton student writes musical on challenges faced by young people

The writers and musicians behind Individuals - The Musical. (Left to right) Edward Heath, Dom Harrower and Harry Long. Picture: Edward Heath

Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

Sports Quiz header

Tigers and Hippos away - big local games at Upottery and Beer

Goal!