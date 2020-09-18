Fibre internet to be introduced to Honiton

Jurassic Fibre CEO and founder Michael Maltby, SHEQ manager Gillian Huppler, construction project manager Craig Vickers and director of construction Steve Osborne Picture: Jurassic Fibre Archant

Honiton internet users will soon be able to enjoy higher speeds following an internet service provider’s announcement that the town is the next area it will expand to.

Jurassic Fibre is based in Exeter and has grown rapidly to cover more than 14,000 residential and business premises.

Honiton and Taunton are the next two towns the internet providers will be expanding to as part of a £250 million project to deliver fibre to towns and villages in the South West that have been overlooked by other providers.

Work has already begun in Honiton and residents can expect to be able to enjoy the higher speeds later this year.

Jurassic Fibre CEO and East Devon resident Michael Maltby said: “Honiton represents a new phase in our journey and signifies a major step forward in our plans to improve digital connectivity in the South West.

“Our investment in the town includes the purchase of a warehouse building to support our network build across East Devon and Somerset.”

Phil Twiss, Devon County Councillor for Honiton and Feniton, said: “For a long time, we have recognised the need for faster broadband in Honiton and so it is extremely positive news that Jurassic Fibre has announced plans to extend their network to the town.”

Residents who want to sign up to the fibre internet can take out a 30-day rolling contract and are able to upgrade or downgrade at any time.

Mr Maltby said: “We have already seen our service deliver real benefits to homes and businesses, at a time when quality broadband has never been more important for remote working, home-schooling and keeping connected with others.”

“We take customer feedback very seriously and are constantly looking at ways to improve, innovate and adapt our products to meet customers’ needs. For example, we are about to introduce fixed-line phone services for our customers that enable them to use their existing handsets.

“We are now looking forward to introducing better broadband to the people of Honiton and Taunton in the coming months; future-proofing homes and businesses and improving people’s everyday experience of the Internet.”