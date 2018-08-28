Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster majorettes troupe wins costumes award

PUBLISHED: 07:01 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:47 19 December 2018

The Karizma Majorettes with their cup. Picture ALICE WOOD

The Karizma Majorettes with their cup. Picture ALICE WOOD

Archant

Karizma’s outfits voted the best by East Devon carnival crowds

Costumes and make up worn by Axminster’s Karizma Majorettes have won a top award.

They were voted the best on the East Devon carnival circuit by the public to take the Maureen Harding Memorial Cup.

It is the first time the troupe has won the award and spokeswoman Jennifer Baxter said they were incredibly proud of the girls and all the committee for their support and hard work.

They not only entertained carnival crowds in East Devon but also took part in the Somerset circuit.

She added: “We are a voluntary group run purely on fundraising events. We have been desperately trying to raise money for a new music system which could cost around £4,000.

“We are looking for any local companies that would be willing to donate towards this and in return we can advertise them on our trailer which comes to all our carnival events.”

Anyone who can help should contact Karizma by email Karizmamajorettes@outlook.com or via oits Facebook page..

Picture by ALICE WOOD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

smAward Winners with the big cheque. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Awards evening at Chard’s Holyrood Academy

Holyrood Academy award winners. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Honiton ladies net Foxlands success against Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Frustration for Chard with ‘no play’ in North Devon after referee intervention

Honiton rugby action

Axminster majorettes troupe wins costumes award

The Karizma Majorettes with their cup. Picture ALICE WOOD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists