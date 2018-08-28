Axminster majorettes troupe wins costumes award

Karizma’s outfits voted the best by East Devon carnival crowds

Costumes and make up worn by Axminster’s Karizma Majorettes have won a top award.

They were voted the best on the East Devon carnival circuit by the public to take the Maureen Harding Memorial Cup.

It is the first time the troupe has won the award and spokeswoman Jennifer Baxter said they were incredibly proud of the girls and all the committee for their support and hard work.

They not only entertained carnival crowds in East Devon but also took part in the Somerset circuit.

She added: “We are a voluntary group run purely on fundraising events. We have been desperately trying to raise money for a new music system which could cost around £4,000.

“We are looking for any local companies that would be willing to donate towards this and in return we can advertise them on our trailer which comes to all our carnival events.”

Anyone who can help should contact Karizma by email Karizmamajorettes@outlook.com or via oits Facebook page..

