Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call
PUBLISHED: 16:47 29 June 2020
Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew launched today (Monday, June 29) after a kayaker accidentally activated a distress alert on his smartphone.
The kayaker was half a mile south of the town’s harbour when the alert was received by coastguards and had paddled ashore when the volunteer lifeboat crew arrived.
Lifeboat helm Murray Saunders said: “It was a false alarm with good intent, and the kayaker deserves full credit for being safety conscious and using a distress system.
“I don’t think he even knew he had accidentally set it off in his pocket and he was very apologetic.”
