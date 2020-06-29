Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

PUBLISHED: 16:47 29 June 2020

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew launched today (Monday, June 29) after a kayaker accidentally activated a distress alert on his smartphone.

The kayaker was half a mile south of the town’s harbour when the alert was received by coastguards and had paddled ashore when the volunteer lifeboat crew arrived.

Lifeboat helm Murray Saunders said: “It was a false alarm with good intent, and the kayaker deserves full credit for being safety conscious and using a distress system.

“I don’t think he even knew he had accidentally set it off in his pocket and he was very apologetic.”

