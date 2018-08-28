Lyme lifeboat returns a fender – address unknown

Lyme lifeboat returns to harbour with the fenders, Picture Seb Cope Archant

Crew answers false alarm to Kayakers in distress

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The volunteer crew of Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat answered its 40th emergency call of the year today (Thursday, December 27) following reports of what appeared to be two drifting kayaks a mile-and-a-half to the east of the town’s harbour.

The ‘kayaks’ turned out to be large black fenders drifting out to sea south of the Black Ven cliffs.

The fenders were recovered by the lifeboat crew and taken ashore at Lyme Regis harbour in the hope they could be reunited with their owners.

The lifeboat - Spirit of Loch Fyne - was launched at 11.30am and the crew returned to harbour half an hour later.