Lyme lifeboat returns a fender – address unknown
PUBLISHED: 14:56 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 27 December 2018
Crew answers false alarm to Kayakers in distress
The volunteer crew of Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat answered its 40th emergency call of the year today (Thursday, December 27) following reports of what appeared to be two drifting kayaks a mile-and-a-half to the east of the town’s harbour.
The ‘kayaks’ turned out to be large black fenders drifting out to sea south of the Black Ven cliffs.
The fenders were recovered by the lifeboat crew and taken ashore at Lyme Regis harbour in the hope they could be reunited with their owners.
The lifeboat - Spirit of Loch Fyne - was launched at 11.30am and the crew returned to harbour half an hour later.
