Killerton Christmas countdown
- Credit: Archant
The countdown to Christmas has started and National Trust’s Killerton near Exeter is getting ready to welcome a brand-new glittering illuminated Trail from 26 November to 2 January.
Get your Christmas sparkle on and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music transforming Killerton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland.
There will be burnished lantern trees filled with flickering flames, neon strings stretched between towering trees, walkthrough Christmas bauble-trees, an arch of hearts, a carpet of gently glowing white roses and perhaps a glimpse of Father Christmas.
New Trail highlights inlude:
Illuminated Tree – Stand among the glow of purple blossom shimmering in the moonlight
Neon Trees – Pause for a moment of quiet reflection at the Neon Trees glowing in the night
Laser Garden – Step into a garden like no other, walk between thousands of tiny beams of light.
Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with toasted marshmallows, a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.
My Christmas at Killerton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible to all to enjoy.
