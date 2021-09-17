News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Killerton Christmas countdown

Tim Dixon

Published: 9:00 AM September 17, 2021   
The garden at Killerton, Devon. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The garden at Killerton, Devon. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey - Credit: Archant

The countdown to Christmas has started and National Trust’s Killerton near Exeter is getting ready to welcome a brand-new glittering illuminated Trail from 26 November to 2 January.

Get your Christmas sparkle on and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music transforming Killerton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland.

There will be burnished lantern trees filled with flickering flames, neon strings stretched between towering trees, walkthrough Christmas bauble-trees, an arch of hearts, a carpet of gently glowing white roses and perhaps a glimpse of Father Christmas.

New Trail highlights inlude:

Illuminated Tree – Stand among the glow of purple blossom shimmering in the moonlight
Neon Trees – Pause for a moment of quiet reflection at the Neon Trees glowing in the night
Laser Garden – Step into a garden like no other, walk between thousands of tiny beams of light.
Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with toasted marshmallows, a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.

My Christmas at Killerton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible to all to enjoy.

