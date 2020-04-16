Advanced search

Kilmington church service filmed for TV

PUBLISHED: 08:58 17 April 2020

The Archdeacon, Samantha Buse with Finlay and Simon Buse with Matilda. Picture: Brian Lavender

The Archdeacon, Samantha Buse with Finlay and Simon Buse with Matilda. Picture: Brian Lavender

Archant

A TV camera crew joined the congregation at St Giles Church, in Kilmington, to highlight its coronavirus measures.

The Archdeacon of Exeter, the Venerable Andrew Beane, led a Service of Holy Communion and christening.

It was televised and broadcast on local ITV news as an example of the church’s restrictions to keep people safe

Amid concern, measures recommended by the Church of England were put into effect, including the washing of hands before and leaving the church, the absence of handshaking during ‘the peace’ and avoidance of close contact.

There was a good attendance of young people at the service, especially because Finlay Buse, the third child of Simon and Samantha, was baptised as as his two sisters, Matilda and Eliza, have been in recent years.

The Archdeacon gave a warm welcome, and the service started with prayers and hymns.

The gospel reading from St John was given by Brian Lavender and the intercession prayers were led by Diana Mellows.

In his address the Archdeacon involved the children directly who responded to his questions.

Parents and godparents assembled in front of the congregation to make their vows before Finlay was signed with a cross from water in the font and baptised in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. The sharing of communion was limited to the bread, the wine being taken by the priest on behalf of all present. There were some hymns chosen by the Buse family and the service concluded with the lighting of a candle to symbolise the light of Christ for all the days of Finlay’s life.

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

