Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington
PUBLISHED: 18:08 12 May 2020
Archant
A fire involving two chemicals at a commercial property in Kilmington has been extinguished.
Fire engines from Colyton, Axminster and an environmental protection unit from Taunton were called out to an incident in Whitford Road at around 4pm on Tuesday (May 12).
Firefighters said two chemicals combines and ignited within a commercial property.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel jet, a covering jet and a safety jet to extinguish the fire.
They also used thermal imaging cameras a drag fork and gas detection equipment to ensure the areas was safe.
