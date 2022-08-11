News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Kilmington driver admits injuring woman in Axminster crash

Published: 3:07 PM August 11, 2022
A man from Kilmington has admitted causing serious injury to a woman in a traffic collision in Axminster.

Luke Geard pleaded guilty to injuring the woman in Sector Lane, Axminster, on June 22 this year and to dangerous driving in a BMW X5 car on the A359, and in Kilmington and Seaton on the same day.

Geard, aged 29, of Hill Crest, Kilmington, also admitted a sexual assault, assaulting an emergency worker, and failing to supply a blood sample the following day.

He denied a further charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman on June 22 and that case at Exeter Crown Court was adjourned for a jury trial by Judge Peter Johnson.

He imposed an interim driving ban, the length of which will be confirmed when he is sentenced.

