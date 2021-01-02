Kilmington Parish Council Publishes Draft Neighbourhood Plan

Published: 9:00 AM January 2, 2021

A Neighbourhood Plan for Kilmington is coming closer following the parish council’s publication, on Thursday 17th December, of a draft plan.

In accordance with Regulation 14, residents and organisations are invited to comment on the draft Kilmington Neighbourhood Plan, which is displayed on the Kilmington Village website or available from the Clerk to the Parish Council.

The plan, written by a team of volunteer members from the community and from Kilmington Parish Council, proposes a number of policies to influence the future planning of the parish.

It is the community’s vision for how they would like to see the parish change in the coming years.

Consultation work started five years ago and local residents have completed questionnaires and provided comment and ideas which, together with the previous Village Design Statement, underpin the plan.

Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in supporting new development proposals.

This is because unlike past parish, village or town plans that communities may have prepared, a neighbourhood plan forms part of the development plan and sits alongside the local plan prepared by the local planning authority.

Decisions on planning applications will be made using both the local plan and the neighbourhood plan, and any other material considerations.

Kilmington Parish Council is keen to have feedback on the plan. You can download a response form on the website. The consultation period runs until Sunday, February 28, 2021.

All feedback will be considered by the neighbourhood planning team. A planning judgement will be taken and a decision will be made over whether or not to amend the plan in response to each representation before the plan is submitted to East Devon District Council for further consultation and on to independent examination.

Neighbourhood planning gives communities direct power to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and shape the development and growth of their local area. They are able to choose where they want new homes, shops and offices to be built, have their say on what those new buildings should look like and what infrastructure should be provided, and grant planning permission for the new buildings they want to see go ahead.