Poppy appeal tops £4,000 in Kilmington

PUBLISHED: 07:01 17 November 2019

Pearl Hurford selling poppies outside Millers Farm Shop in Kilmington. Picture Peter Wood

Archant

More than £4,000 has been raised at this year's Poppy Appeal in Kilmington.

Delighted members of the village branch of the Royal British Legion said the money was raised in just two weeks.

The total of £4037.65 will increase when the gift aided contribution are processed.

The team responsible for the 'count up' was headed up by branch president Roger Lovegrove and included Rodney Giles (treasurer), Peter Guy, Jennie Giles and Peter and Louise Wood.

Delighted organisers thanked Baptist Church Pastor, Darrell Holmes, for allowing them to use a room in the church to count the money and local ladies for providing refreshments.

The team of collectors raised £1,757.09 this year. They included Pearl Hurford, Jean Falconer, John Watts, Jenny Nickolls, Louise Quincey, Angie Clark, Jennie Giles, Avis Lockwood, Carole Bolton, John and Pat Martell, Karen Hodder, Lesley Rew, Joan Lovegrove, Claire Dainton, Richard Norman, Louise Wood and Hilary Colbe.

Static collection tins placed with local businesses, both village churches and the village primary school raised £1,384.55.

Millers Farm Shop provided space for poppy merchandise, as well as allowing members to set a manned collection on the first Saturday and Sunday of the appeal.

In total Millers raised £729.41, more than 64 per cent of the static tin total.

The Remembrance Sunday church collection, held this year in The Beacon, raised £581.08 and the quiz night held in the New Inn raised £315.

The Baptist Church hand-crafted their own poppies, raising £220.22.

Poppy appeal organisers Peter and Louise Wood said:"To everyone who donated to the appeal, we are extremely grateful to you as your contribution helps provide lifelong support for the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families."

