Kilmington service as Vicar of five parishes retires

Parishioner Diana Mellows presents gifts to the Rev Simon Holloway and his wife Pauline. Picture Michael Tyler Archant

A service to mark the retirement of the vicar of five East Devon parishes took place in St Giles Church, at Kilmington, on Sunday (September 15).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rev Simon Holloway has been priest in charge of Dalwood, Kilmington, Shute, Stockland and Yarcombe for the past five years.

To mark his leaving a special service was held in Kilmington Church, with music provided by the Five Alive Mission Community Choir.

Later Mr Holloway and his wife Pauline were joined by parishioners for a farewell lunch in the village hall.

Martin Nunns, the chairman of the Five Alive Mission Community Council, spoke of Mr Holloway's 40 years as a minister.

He detailed the various posts to which he had been appointed and praised his dedication and enthusiasm. He said he had achieved much during his time in East Devon.

Mr Nunns also thanked Mrs Holloway for her 'immense support' during her husband's ecclesiastical mission. He wished them every happiness in their retirement.

The couple received gifts from all the parishes and Mr Holloway presented each of their representatives with a picture by Hannah Dunnett, reflecting the different features of each village.